'Maxton Hall' renewed for second season

Before 'Maxton Hall' returns for S02, here's all to know

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am May 30, 2024

What's the story The German-language romance series, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, was confirmed for a second season by streamer Amazon Prime Video a few days back. The announcement came just eight days after the show's initial release in May. Celebrating the renewal, Germany's Prime Video Instagram page shared photos of lead actors Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten with the caption: "Back to school. #MaxtonHallOnPrime will return for S2." While we wait, here's every update available right now.

Cast details

'Maxton Hall' Season 2: Cast and expected release

Hardung and Herbig-Matten will reprise their roles as James Beaufort and Ruby Bell in the second season of Maxton Hall. The storyline will continue from Mona Kasten's sequel Save You. S01 was based on Book 1, Save Me. Other probable returning cast members include Sonja Weißer, Fedja van Huêt, Ben Felipe, and Justus Riesner. However, official casting announcements are yet to be made. The release date for the new season is still unconfirmed but expected sometime in 2025.

Plot details

Season 2 will be exploring darker themes

The upcoming season of Maxton Hall is set to delve into darker themes, following the first season's finale where James grapples with his mother's sudden death. Hardung revealed to TV Insider that this loss and ensuing family drama would be a "setback" for his character's relationship with Ruby. He further explained that James would be pushed "over the edge of trying to really protect her from his mess."

Character arcs

'Maxton Hall' Season 2: Character developments

Season 2 is expected to follow James's self-destructive path as he grieves his mother's death, a storyline hinted at by Hardung who said it would be "really dark" for his character. In contrast, Herbig-Matten expressed hopes for her character Ruby to continue "fighting for her dream" and "staying with this ambitious goal and fighting for Oxford." The future of Maxton Hall beyond the second season remains uncertain but given there's a third book, Save Us, there's a chance for S03.

Information

Here's what happens in 'Save You'

While the first book and series followed the enemies-to-lovers trope between James and Ruby, the second book and hence the series follows James spiraling in trying to deal with his mother's demise and his still-new relationship with Ruby. A major plot point is a drunk James kissing someone else and trying to win back Ruby's trust. The book ends with Ruby getting kicked out of Maxton Hall because of a conspiracy, jeopardizing her chances of getting into Oxford University.