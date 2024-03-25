Next Article

Sara Ali Khan pens tribute on Usha Mehta's birth anniversary

Sara honors Usha Mehta on birth anniversary, pens Holi wish

By Aikantik Bag 01:11 pm Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, recognized for her portrayal of Usha Mehta in the recently released patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan posted a heartfelt post to honor the late freedom fighter on her birth anniversary. Ali Khan also wished her fans on the occasion of Holi. The movie is available on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Tribute

'Only grateful to have been able to tell your story'

Wishing the Founder of Congress Radio on her birth anniversary, Ali Khan penned, "Happy Birthday to Usha Mehta Ji. What a woman! Spirited and Fiery Feel only grateful to have been able to tell your story. A story of sacrifice which became a legacy of glory." Ali Khan's portrayal of Mehta was denounced by critics and the film received negative reviews.

Wish

Ali Khan rang in Holi 2024 with fans

Ali Khan posted a lively video captured posing against a sunset backdrop, draped in a colorful saree. The actor extended warm Holi 2024 wishes to her fans and captioned it, "Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe holi. Feeling sunkissed in my Saree with rangoli." Fans took to the comments section to shower wishes on the actor.