By Aikantik Bag 12:57 pm Mar 25, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Actor turned director﻿ Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots from his first directorial venture, Madgaon Express. Along with the photos, he extended Holi 2024 greetings to his followers. In the caption, Kemmu expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his cast and crew, acknowledging their pivotal role in the film's success. He also conveyed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and affection for the movie. It is currently running in theaters.

Kemmu's heartfelt note and plotline of the film

Kemmu penned, "Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colors of friendship that the film showcases and the many colors of my own personality that I got to explore through this film..." The film is headlined by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The buddy drama revolves around the three friends' desire to visit Goa since schooldays.

Bollywood celebrities praised the film

Madgaon Express has garnered rave reviews from several celebrities. Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to commend Kemmu's directorial prowess and the stellar performances of the cast, dubbing the film a "blast." Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered praises on Madgaon Express via her Instagram Stories, expressing her admiration for Kemmu. Malaika Arora joined in, hailing the film as a "complete laugh riot" and applauding its cast for their exceptional performances.