How JD Majethia overcame humongous debt after losing everything
Renowned television producer JD Majethia, known for his work on shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, disclosed a significant financial crisis that his production house, Hats Off Productions, faced in 2013. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed the crisis was triggered by an accountant's miscalculation which led to severe financial setbacks. But Majethia, ever the fighter, vowed to turn his fortune around.
Majethia's production house nosedived due to an accounting error
Majethia admitted that he might not have fully understood the situation at the time, despite his diligent work and timely payments. "Five shows of ours were running and there was a person in our accounts, who misled us." He explained, "I would work hard and pay everyone on time but that man did some gadbadi in our calculations and we just nosedived. We couldn't understand anything."
Here's how his production house recovered from the crisis
Majethia described the financial crisis as the "biggest chapter in his life," leaving Hats Off Productions with no money and incurring losses. Despite these challenges, they managed to gradually recover. He stated, "All our money had gone, we were in losses and we also owed money to people. But we repaid everyone, and from there are back on our feet here today." "Our goodwill remained intact and the phase didn't last for more than six months," he added.
Majethia's financial crisis led to valuable lessons
During this challenging period, Majethia's production house launched a show called Mai Sagar with a budget of ₹75,000. He believes that this experience taught him valuable lessons that are now aiding him in his current project—Wagle Ki Duniya. "The money would just go, but we restarted from there. It had a lot of writers, so I would co-ordinate a lot, which is now helping me in making Wagle Ki Duniya." "God gave me that situation to learn something from."
Everything about Majethia's show
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a heartwarming sitcom that premiered in 2021 on Sony SAB. It's a spiritual successor to the iconic 1988 show Wagle Ki Duniya, which aired on Doordarshan. Both series are based on characters created by the legendary Indian cartoonist, R. K. Laxman, known for his witty social commentary.