In brief Simplifying... In brief JD Majethia, the man behind Hats Off Productions, faced a massive financial crisis due to an accounting mishap, leaving him in debt and his company in losses.

However, he managed to repay everyone and bounce back within six months, maintaining his goodwill in the industry.

This challenging period led to the launch of a budget show, Mai Sagar, which taught him valuable lessons that he now applies to his current project, Wagle Ki Duniya, a heartwarming sitcom based on characters by the legendary Indian cartoonist, R. K. Laxman. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Television producer JD Majethia recalls 2013 financial crisis

How JD Majethia overcame humongous debt after losing everything

By Tanvi Gupta 05:53 pm Jul 09, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Renowned television producer JD Majethia, known for his work on shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, disclosed a significant financial crisis that his production house, Hats Off Productions, faced in 2013. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed the crisis was triggered by an accountant's miscalculation which led to severe financial setbacks. But Majethia, ever the fighter, vowed to turn his fortune around.

Financial fallout

Majethia's production house nosedived due to an accounting error

Majethia admitted that he might not have fully understood the situation at the time, despite his diligent work and timely payments. "Five shows of ours were running and there was a person in our accounts, who misled us." He explained, "I would work hard and pay everyone on time but that man did some gadbadi in our calculations and we just nosedived. We couldn't understand anything."

Recovery phase

Here's how his production house recovered from the crisis

Majethia described the financial crisis as the "biggest chapter in his life," leaving Hats Off Productions with no money and incurring losses. Despite these challenges, they managed to gradually recover. He stated, "All our money had gone, we were in losses and we also owed money to people. But we repaid everyone, and from there are back on our feet here today." "Our goodwill remained intact and the phase didn't last for more than six months," he added.

Learning curve

Majethia's financial crisis led to valuable lessons

During this challenging period, Majethia's production house launched a show called Mai Sagar with a budget of ₹75,000. He believes that this experience taught him valuable lessons that are now aiding him in his current project—Wagle Ki Duniya. "The money would just go, but we restarted from there. It had a lot of writers, so I would co-ordinate a lot, which is now helping me in making Wagle Ki Duniya." "God gave me that situation to learn something from."

Information

Everything about Majethia's show

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a heartwarming sitcom that premiered in 2021 on Sony SAB. It's a spiritual successor to the iconic 1988 show Wagle Ki Duniya, which aired on Doordarshan. Both series are based on characters created by the legendary Indian cartoonist, R. K. Laxman, known for his witty social commentary.