Billy Ray Cyrus eager to move past divorce drama
Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, is reportedly keen to leave behind the turmoil of his divorce from musician Firerose. A source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE that although the back and forth of the divorce has been "annoying," he is trying to focus on the future and has a strong support network in Nashville. The insider added that Cyrus feels relieved to be out of the marriage and considers himself fortunate for having figured it all out.
Cyrus filed for divorce citing fraud and misconduct
Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose on May 23, after nearly seven months of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the split. Additionally, he requested an annulment due to alleged fraud. Firerose, 36, refuted these allegations and accused Cyrus of acting inappropriately, stating she felt "unsafe" living with him.
Cyrus sought restraining order amid financial disputes
In June, Cyrus filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against Firerose to prevent her from using his personal and business credit cards and accounts. He alleged that she had made approximately $1,00,000 worth of unauthorized purchases after their separation. Firerose disputed these claims, stating there was no emergency and that she had access to his credit cards for two years.
Cyrus alleged abuse, Firerose denied claims
Cyrus claimed in court documents that he was physically, verbally, and emotionally abused by Firerose. His manager Scott Adkins supported these allegations in an affidavit. However, a representative for Firerose dismissed these claims as false and suggested those backing Cyrus were on his payroll and thus had questionable credibility.
Firerose claimed divorce timing was an 'ambush'
In July, Firerose alleged that Cyrus filed for divorce just one day before she was due to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. She claimed she was "ambushed" with divorce papers on May 23, less than 24 hours before her scheduled surgery. Representatives for both Cyrus and Firerose have yet to comment on these allegations.