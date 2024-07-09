In brief Simplifying... In brief Britney Spears's love life has been a rollercoaster, with her recent relationship with Soliz raising eyebrows due to his legal issues.

Britney Spears calls out ex-boyfriend on Instagram

Britney Spears's relationship status: Is she single again? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 06:26 pm Jul 09, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Pop music icon Britney Spears has once again made headlines, this time allegedly taking a dig at her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. In a now-deleted Instagram post from Monday, Spears declared herself "single as f-k" and vowed to remain single for the rest of her life. "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" she stated emphatically. What led her to take such a vow? Let's investigate.

Future plans

Spears criticized Soliz for acting erratically when she was upset

Spears also shared a paparazzi photo of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. She reportedly wrote, "Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with only one pap following, only to roll the window down when the pap pulls up beside me????" "Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???" The photo was taken after the resolution of her conservatorship case in April.

Troubled romance

Spears's relationship with Soliz raised concerns among loved ones

Spears's relationship with Soliz first came to light in September 2023, during her divorce from Sam Asghari. However, insiders revealed that her loved ones were worried about this romance due to Soliz's legal troubles. He has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and at least one felony. An insider described him as having been "bad news from the start," raising concerns about Spears's well-being while involved with him.

Speculation

Did the Spears-Soliz relationship really last a month?

Sources close to Spears indicated that her relationship with Soliz lasted merely a month, despite being photographed together at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in May. The Gimme More singer was seen leaving the hotel with assistance from paramedics due to a twisted ankle. Addressing rumors, she later posted on Instagram, clarifying, "The news is fake," and dispelling speculation of any altercation with Soliz at the hotel.

Past relationship

Spears's previous marriage to Asghari ended amicably

Meanwhile, Britney and Asghari first met in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video and confirmed their relationship in 2017. After a five-year courtship marked by various challenges, Asghari proposed to Britney in 2021, and they married in June 2022. However, their fairytale romance was short-lived, with the couple announcing their separation just 14 months later. Despite the split, Asghari spoke positively about his relationship with Spears and described sharing life with her as a blessing.