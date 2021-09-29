'Britney vs Spears' review: It doesn't hit the mark

Sep 29, 2021

'Britney vs Spears' review: Despite strong story at the center, Netflix's documentary lacks in impact

Two years in the making, Netflix's documentary on Britney Spears, Britney vs Spears, is currently streaming. It traces how and why the pop star came under the conservatorship and a few unheard developments during the 13 years that she has been under this system. Interestingly, the venture dropped a day ahead of an important hearing on the conservatorship case. Here's our review.

Makers

We immediately know which stand makers will be taking

The one-hour-and-33-minute-long documentary has been directed and produced by Erin Lee Carr, who admits to being a fan of the Toxic singer. Carr has been assisted in the investigation and interviewing process by journalist Jenny Eliscu, who reveals to have actively partaken in the conservatorship case back in 2009. The makers' close association with Spears makes their perspective on the project clear.

Grey characters

Former boyfriend and ex-manager get to defend themselves

The doubt that makers might not be entirely objective in finding out the point of view of both the sides haunt you. Especially when Carr and Eliscu bring in two grey characters as chief interviewees. Paparazzi-turned-Spears's-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib and her ex-manager/friend Sam Lutfi get the chance to defend themselves after being widely vilified by the singer's family as people who exploited her.

Records

It shows the disparity between her allowance and conservator's payment

The show, like other recent documentaries on the Criminal singer, traces how for over a decade Spears continued to work, earn loads of money, but was deemed unfit to look over her personal/professional matters. It shines a light on her allowance and how much money her father Jamie, who was her sole conservator for a long time, and court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III made.

Do you know?

Money matters: Ingham was paid more than her allowance

To put matters into perspective, Ingham reportedly earned Rs. 3.8cr annually as the singer's lawyer, whereas Spears was limited to a $2,000 (Rs. 1L) weekly allowance. A few months ago, Ingham resigned and was replaced by Mathew Rosengart, who was hired by Spears.

Verdict

Despite solid sources and production support, impact remains mellow

A lot of documents are produced onscreen and while the matter is understandably serious, going through such big chunks of legal/official documents hamper the watching experience. Makers have reproduced Spears's viral audio court statement from June this year in the end. The horrors of a system imposed upon a person reach you but it's not because of the making. Verdict: It gets 2.5/5 stars.

Information

The conservatorship could go for good in today's hearing

To note, 13 years of monitoring could come to an end today when a Los Angeles courthouse will hear an appeal to end the conservatorship altogether, among other things. Last month, Jamie had agreed to quit his conservator role, if need be.