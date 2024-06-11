Next Article

Meta to use European social media content to train AI

What's the story Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has announced its intention to utilize publicly shared social media content from Europe to train its artificial intelligence models. This decision aligns with Meta's existing practices worldwide, despite previous concerns over Europe's strict privacy and transparency regulations. The company plans to use content from popular platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to train its Llama large language models.

Training process

Meta's AI training methods under scrutiny

Meta has been under scrutiny for its AI training methods, particularly in Europe. The company's top policy executive previously confirmed to Reuters that public Facebook and Instagram posts are used to train its Llama models, with private posts and messages excluded. However, as of April, Meta was still refining its approach to comply with European regulations. The company's chief product officer stated they were "still working on the right way to do this in Europe."

Legal challenges

Meta's transparency efforts face legal challenges

In response to growing concerns over data usage, Meta announced plans to inform Facebook and Instagram users in Europe and the UK about how their public information is used to enhance AI. However, this move has been met with legal challenges from advocacy group NYOB (none of your business). The group argues that Meta's notifications are insufficient under EU privacy rules, which require the company to obtain explicit user consent.