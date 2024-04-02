Next Article

The STEM feed will automatically appear for TikTok users under 18 years old

TikTok counters content criticism with STEM feed launch in Europe

By Mudit Dube 11:03 am Apr 02, 202411:03 am

What's the story TikTok, the popular social media app, has announced plans to extend its dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) feed to Europe. The initial roll-out will occur in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The move follows a successful launch of the STEM feed in the US last year. The expansion is part of TikTok's ongoing efforts to promote educational content on its platform, aiming to counter criticism of the app's content and its impact on young users.

User access

STEM feed accessibility and features

The STEM feed will automatically appear for TikTok users under 18 years old, alongside the "For You" and "Following" feeds. For those over 18, the feature can be accessed through the app's "Content Preferences" settings. The feed will showcase English-language content, with auto-translated subtitles included to ensure broader accessibility for non-English speaking users.

User engagement

STEM feed's impact and content verification

Since its US introduction, the STEM feed has seen significant engagement, with one-third of users enabling it and a similar proportion of teens visiting weekly. The platform has experienced a 24% increase in STEM-related content since the feature's launch. To ensure content quality and reliability, TikTok is expanding collaborations with Common Sense Networks and Poynter to review all STEM feed content for suitability and accuracy.

Regulatory challenges

TikTok's response to criticism and regulatory scrutiny

TikTok's STEM feed expansion comes amid allegations of exposing young users to harmful content and using addictive design techniques. In February, the European Union launched an investigation into TikTok under the Digital Services Act, examining whether it adequately protects minors from unsuitable content and if its design encourages addictive behavior. The STEM feed is part of TikTok's wider strategy to establish itself as a global educational resource for young users, seen as a response to these criticisms.