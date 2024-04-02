Next Article

For installation, AltStore apps have to be notarized by Apple

Alternative app shop AltStore to offer Patreon-backed apps in EU

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Apr 02, 202401:07 pm

What's the story The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has instigated a significant shift in Apple's App Store ecosystem, enabling the emergence of alternative app stores. Among these new entrants is AltStore, an innovative platform preparing to launch an enhanced version of its store in the EU. This version will notably feature apps supported by Patreon, a unique integration aimed at promoting apps directly to users.

Patreon integration

Unique monetization approach and initial offerings

AltStore, unlike traditional app stores that rely on ads, in-app purchases, and paid downloads for revenue, will permit developers to use its unique Patreon integration for app promotion. The store is set to debut in the EU with two apps - Delta, which will be free of charge, and Clip, which will require a minimum Patreon pledge of $1. This innovative approach mirrors Apple's in-app subscriptions, but without the standard 15% to 30% commission on sales.

Fees

Fee structure and future opportunities for developers

According to Apple's DMA guidelines, alternative app stores like AltStore can opt to pay a Core Technology Fee of €0.50 for every first annual install per year, beyond a one million threshold. Riley Testut, the developer behind AltStore, clarified that once the platform is running smoothly, other developers will also have the opportunity to distribute their apps via this platform by setting up their own sources.

App permissions

Enhanced user experience and security measures

AltStore will offer users a "granular view" of an app's entitlements, or additional permissions, before installation, according to iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith. For installation, AltStore apps must be notarized by Apple, ensuring that they won't be able to install any sideloaded app offered as a .ipa file.

User interface

AltStore's improved navigation and pending launch

Testut asserts that the EU variant of AltStore will be significantly easier to navigate compared to its current version. The updated platform will eliminate the need for sideloading via a Mac or PC, supplying the AltStore with Apple ID and password, or refreshing apps every seven days. The revamped AltStore is all set to launch, pending final approval from Apple.