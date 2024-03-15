Next Article

Apple is yet to respond to the latest accusation

Spotify accuses Apple of delaying app updates in the EU

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Mar 15, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Spotify has accused Apple of delaying updates to its iPhone app in the European Union, according to an email sent by the company to the European Commission, The Verge has reported. The music streaming giant alleges that Apple has not responded or acknowledged their submission for an update, that would include subscription pricing information within the app. This delay is preventing Spotify from updating its application, even for bug fixes or feature additions.

European Commission urged to intervene

In the email to the European Commission, Spotify expressed concern that Apple's delay in approving the update is intentional and aimed at avoiding compliance with the ruling. The company urged the Commission to contact Apple and require it to approve Spotify's changes. "Given Apple's track record, Spotify is concerned that Apple's delay is intentional and is aimed at delaying or avoiding compliance altogether," stated the email. Apple has yet to respond or acknowledge Spotify's submission for the update.

Spotify's update in compliance with EU ruling

On March 5, Spotify submitted an update to Apple that would allow users to access pricing information and links to subscriptions directly within the app. This move was in response to a ruling by the European Commission, which deemed Apple's anti-steering rules "illegal."

Apple's response to EU ruling and Spotify's accusations

In response to the European Commission's ruling, Apple stated on March 4 that it would appeal the decision. The tech giant also highlighted the value it provides for Spotify at no cost, including reviewing and approving numerous versions of Spotify's app. However, since submitting the update, Spotify claims it has not received any feedback from Apple. The latter has yet to comment on these allegations.

New policy on third-party app downloads in EU

In a significant move, Apple announced more flexibility for app downloads from outside its proprietary applications marketplace in the European Union. This policy allows developers with at least two years on the App Store and a minimum of one million downloads to host an alternative marketplace accessible via web browsers. However, Apple will continue to charge a service fee for allowing third-party app downloads and distribution.

Apple's EU policy may influence global digital market regulations

Industry stakeholders believe Apple's decision to allow third-party app downloads in the EU could set a global precedent in anti-competition and digital markets regulations, including in India. The move is seen as a new way for developers to distribute apps directly from their websites. However, the policy is specific and does not represent a complete relinquishing of control by Apple, which will still charge a service fee from these developers.