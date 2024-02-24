Hairline crack has formed on the front cover glass

What's the story A few Apple Vision Pro headset users have noticed hairline cracks on the front cover glass, as mentioned in Reddit posts. AppleInsider first reported this issue, which seems to affect a limited number of devices as of now. Some review units have also faced the same problem. The cause remains unclear, but similar crack patterns and a small number of impacted units hint at a potential manufacturing defect.

Scenario

Apple might not cover crack under warranty

Apple might not agree to cover the hairline crack issue under warranty if it is not officially recognized as a manufacturing flaw. Some users have already encountered this problem, leading to out-of-pocket repair expenses. For those with AppleCare, the cover glass repair costs $300, while those without coverage face an $800 charge. Apple is yet to comment on the matter.

Previous cases

Past issues with first-generation Apple devices

This isn't the first time an Apple product has faced issues in its initial generation. The first iPod nano was prone to scratches, resulting in user complaints and a lawsuit. Apple eventually agreed to a $22.5 million settlement. The iPhone maker often provides special repair programs for acknowledged hardware problems. However, this usually happens only if there are enough reports to warrant a thorough investigation and identification of a widespread issue.