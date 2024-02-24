The disc-free Xbox Series X is slated for a potential release in the latter half of 2024

What's the story Microsoft is likely gearing up to launch an all-digital Xbox Series X console this summer, following hints from last year's Activision Blizzard acquisition trial documents. Although Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer didn't confirm the new version, he did mention that plans had evolved. The rumored console is expected to have a unique cylindrical shape, as opposed to a rectangular design, and come in a white color option, similar to the Xbox Series S.

The disc-free Xbox Series X could be priced $50 to $100 lower than its disc-based counterpart, mirroring Sony's pricing strategy for the digital PlayStation 5. This information comes from eXputer, but it is important to remember that these details have not yet been confirmed. The all-digital console might also feature an improved heatsink for better cooling, with a possible launch window between June and July.

Moreover, Spencer reassured fans that discs won't be phased out completely, as Microsoft keeps an eye on consumer trends. Currently, however, gamers seem to prefer digital games over physical media. So, while the all-digital Xbox Series X is an exciting possibility, it is crucial to wait for official announcements and updates. More details from Microsoft are awaited.