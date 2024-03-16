Next Article

The company is compelled to address the lawsuit

Apple loses bid to dismiss stalking allegations linked to AirTags

By Akash Pandey 01:45 pm Mar 16, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Apple has failed in its attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges its AirTags are being used by stalkers. The ruling was made by US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who stated that the three plaintiffs had presented sufficient claims for negligence and product liability. However, he dismissed the other claims. The class-action suit includes around three dozen men and women who argue that Apple was warned about the risks posed by AirTags but chose to ignore them.

Scenario

Judge allowed three plaintiffs to pursue claims

The three plaintiffs whose claims were allowed to proceed allege that the safety features of the AirTag were inadequate when they were stalked, leading to their injuries. Judge Chhabria stated that Apple's argument about its "industry-first" safety measures and non-liability for product misuse could not be conclusively determined at this stage. The judge's ruling allows these three plaintiffs to continue with their claims against Apple.

Case

Apple's negligence over AirTag release

The lawsuit accuses Apple of negligently releasing AirTag despite warnings from advocacy groups and others about its potential misuse for surveillance. The complaint points out that the device's low price point of $29 makes it an accessible tool for stalkers and abusers. While Apple has developed features to alert users if they are being tracked by an AirTag, the lawsuit argues that these safety measures are insufficient to prevent misuse.

Legal

Similar allegations against Tile Inc.

Tile Inc., another company that produces tracking devices, is facing similar allegations. The company's devices, which connect to Amazon's Bluetooth network, are also accused of lacking adequate protection against stalking. This highlights broader concerns about the potential misuse of tracking technology and the need for robust safety measures to prevent such misuse. The case against Apple continues in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.