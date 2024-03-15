Next Article

Apple acquires Canadian AI start-up called DarwinAI: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 02:34 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Apple has acquired DarwinAI, a Canadian artificial intelligence start-up, as it gears up for a major leap into generative AI in 2024. The tech giant bought the company earlier this year, with numerous DarwinAI employees joining Apple's AI team, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. This move comes just before Apple plans to introduce generative AI features in iOS 18, with an announcement expected at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

DarwinAI's technology and past collaborations

DarwinAI specializes in AI technology for visual inspection of components during manufacturing, and caters to clients across various sectors. The company's main focus is on making AI systems smaller and faster, which could be a great asset to Apple's device-focused AI strategy. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, DarwinAI had raised over $15 million by 2022, with investments from Honeywell Ventures, Inovia Capital, and other venture capital firms. The start-up has also collaborated with big names like Lockheed Martin and Intel.

Generative AI and its integration

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has vowed that the company will "break new ground" in AI this year. Internally, Apple has begun incorporating generative AI into its operations, using the technology to help with customer service inquiries. Additionally, the iPhone maker plans to add features to its software for auto-generating presentations and completing text blocks. Apple is also developing a new version of its Xcode programming software that employs AI to assist developers in writing code.