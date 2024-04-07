Next Article

The firm wants to expand its model range

Maruti Suzuki aims high with export goals for FY25

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:38 pm Apr 07, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, a leading player in the Indian car market, has set ambitious export targets for the coming years. The automaker plans to export three lakh units of its India-manufactured vehicles internationally within this fiscal year (FY25). The company further aims to increase this tally to eight lakh units by the end of 2030. Rahul Bharti, Maruti Suzuki's Executive Director of Corporate Affairs, confirmed these objectives.

Expansion plans

Maruti Suzuki to expand model range and distribution network

Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce more passenger vehicle models across its various export markets, spanning over 100 countries worldwide. In addition to launching new cars, the automaker also intends to strengthen its distribution network. This strategy leverages the company's extensive four-decade experience in the local market, as confirmed by Bharti.

Strategic alignment

Export strategy aligns with Centre's vision

Maruti Suzuki's export strategy aligns with the Indian government's goal to increase the nation's exports and secure a larger share of global trade. This is in line with India's 'Viksit Bharat' ambitions. "We are not only doing this with existing models. Even for the EV, the start of production of which will be in FY25, we would start export, and export it to advanced markets like Japan and Europe," stated Bharti.

Target optimism

Company optimistic about achieving export targets

When asked about the feasibility of exporting three lakh units in FY25, Bharti expressed confidence, stating, "Yes certainly. It is possible barring any major surprises." This approach is expected to help the company reach its ambitious export targets.