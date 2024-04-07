Next Article

The Creta sold 16,458 units last month

Bestselling Hyundai cars in March 2024: Creta, Exter, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Apr 07, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Hyundai has reported a year-on-year (YoY) sales increase of 4.7% for March 2024, selling a total of 53,001 units. This figure marks a significant rise from the 50,600 units sold during the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, Hyundai also witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) volume surge of 5.6%, having sold only 50,201 units in February this year.

Position

Hyundai's market share experiences slight dip

Despite the positive sales figures, Hyundai's market share saw a minor decrease from 15.1% to 14.3%. This slight dip positions the company second in the overall manufacturers' sales rankings for March 2024. The change in market share indicates a shift in consumer preference or increased competition, although specific reasons were not provided by Hyundai.

Performance

Hyundai Creta leads sales, Venue sees slight decrease

The Creta model was the top performer in Hyundai's March sales, contributing to a YoY sales increase of 17% with 16,458 units sold. This is a significant rise from the previous year's figure of 14,026 units sold in March. However, the Venue compact SUV experienced a slight YoY sales decrease of 4%, selling only 9,614 units compared to the previous year's figure of 10,024 units.

Rankings

Hyundai Exter secures third place, i10 Nios sales drop

The recently introduced Hyundai Exter secured third place in sales with a total of 8,475 units sold since its market debut in 2023. However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios experienced a significant YoY sales drop of 46%, selling only 5,034 units compared to the previous year's figure of 9,304 units. The i20 premium hatchback also saw a YoY decrease of 22%, with total sales reaching only 5,155 units compared to last year's figure of 6,596 units.

Updates

Aura completes top six, Alcazar set for mid-2024 facelift

Rounding out Hyundai's top six was the Aura compact sedan, with a total of 4,883 units sold. The Verna and Alcazar models ranked seventh and eighth respectively, with the latter set for a facelifted version release in mid-2024. The Hyundai Tucson secured the ninth spot, ahead of the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, with the Tucson also scheduled for a mid-life update in the near future.