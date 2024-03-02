Next Article

The 2024 Hyundai CRETA features a panoramic sunroof

What's the story CRETA has been the best-selling model for Hyundai since its inception in India. Now, in its refreshed avatar, the SUV has been making waves since its January launch, with over 75,000 bookings and a whopping 15,201 units sold in February alone. The new-generation model is building on the success the CRETA has enjoyed since it first arrived on our shores in 2015. In fact, the CRETA's strong performance has led to SUVs making up 67% of Hyundai's portfolio.

About the SUV

The 2024 CRETA features bumper-mounted LED headlights, H-shaped DRLs, sequential indicators, connected-type LED taillamps, and new-age 17-inch razer-cut wheels. Inside, it gets semi-leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, a start/stop button, and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, or a 1.5-liter diesel motor. Interestingly, company officials say that higher-end variants are more popular than entry-level ones, with 57% opting for petrol engines and 43% choosing diesel.

Rivals and waiting period

With prices ranging between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai CRETA faces tough competition in the mid-size SUV segment on our shores. It rivals like the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun. The waiting period for the new-age SUV is up to 20 weeks in select regions. Hyundai said it is working on reducing wait times for its popular SUV and other vehicles in its lineup to better meet customer demand.