By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 02, 202412:05 am

What's the story Legendary bikemaker Harley-Davidson introduced the 'Icons Motorcycle Collection' in 2023 with three of its most sought-after models. Continuing the trend, the company has now introduced the fourth model in the line-up, the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival edition. Production of this bike is limited to just 1,750 units globally. Here's a look at the top features of the full-size bagger-style cruiser motorcycle.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson is known for creating some of the most comfortable and premium cruiser motorcycles in the world. To make its offerings more desirable, the US-based bikemaker created the 'Icons Motorcycle Collection.' The special line-up aims to celebrate the brand's most popular models by offering limited-run bikes with unique design elements and modern features.

Design

First, look at the design of Hydra-Glide Revival

The limited-run 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival is offered with a unique Redline Red paint scheme, that is accented with Birch White color elements and polished chrome trims. The solo seat and saddle bags are embellished with candy-colored rosettes, white seam piping, and red contrast stitching. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a large dual-tone windscreen, dual exhausts, and designer wire-spoke wheels.

Safety

The cruiser comes equipped with Cornering ABS and traction control

The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival edition comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both wheels, along with Cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and cruise control to ensure the rider's safety. Suspension duties on the full-size cruiser bike are taken care of by large 49mm telescopic forks on the front side and a beefy 43mm hidden-type coil-over mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

It draws power from a 1,868cc 'Milwaukee-Eight 114' V-Twin engine

Powering this limited-run behemoth is Harley-Davidson's iconic 1,868cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 'Milwaukee-Eight 114' V-twin engine. The potent motor develops 94hp of maximum power at 4,750rpm and 161Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for smooth power delivery.

Cost

Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival edition will set you back by $24,999 (roughly Rs. 20.71 lakh), including $700 freight and $200 California emissions charges. Only 1,750 units of this special-edition cruiser will be made. The bikemaker is yet to confirm if the bike will come to India. If it does, we expect it to carry a premium over the US pricing.