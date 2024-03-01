Next Article

Tork Kratos R features an all-LED lighting setup

Significant price cut for Tork Kratos R this March

By Pradnesh Naik 05:16 pm Mar 01, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Tork Motors, an EV manufacturer based in Pune, has announced a significant price cut for its Kratos R electric motorcycle. With a new price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 (ex-showroom), the EV is now around Rs. 37,000 cheaper than before, offering more value than its rivals, the Revolt RV400 and Matter Aera. However, the motorcycle's design, hardware, features, battery, and motor remain unchanged. This reduced pricing is valid until March 31, 2024.

Specs

Specifications and features of the Kratos R

The Kratos R comes with a 4kWh battery pack and a 12hp (9kW) electric motor, providing a maximum claimed range of 180km and a top speed of 105km/h. The EV offers three ride modes: Eco, City, and Sport. Additional features include a digital instrument cluster, regenerative braking, reverse mode, mobile connectivity, USB charging, an anti-theft system, and front storage box. The Kratos also gets OTA updates, geofencing, find my vehicle function, motor walk assist, crash alert, and smart charge analysis.

Information

Safety, color schemes, and availability details of the EV

The Kratos R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 90/80 (front) and 120/80 (rear) tires. The EV features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for safety. The bike is offered in five paint schemes: Jet Black, Innocent White, Streaky Red, Midnight Black, and Oceanic Blue. With the discounted price available until March 2024, potential buyers have a limited time to take advantage of this offer on the Kratos R.