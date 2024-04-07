Next Article

They should be priced under ₹10 lakh

These compact ICE SUVs will be launched in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:35 am Apr 07, 202411:35 am

What's the story The compact SUV market in India is poised for significant growth over the next two to three years. Major automobile brands such as Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are gearing up to launch their latest models in the sub-four-meter category. This expansion is expected to bring a variety of new options for consumers seeking compact SUVs under ₹10 lakh.

Car #1

Mahindra to unveil facelifted XUV300

Mahindra is set to introduce the revamped XUV300, that will be rebranded as XUV 3X0, on April 29. The updated model will feature several enhancements both inside and out, positioning it as a more modern compact SUV. The interior will incorporate features from the recently updated XUV400. However, the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines will remain unchanged, with a new six-speed automatic transmission added to the lineup.

Car #2

SKODA's compact SUV for India launching in 2025

Skoda is preparing to launch its much-anticipated compact SUV for the Indian market in March 2025. The vehicle will be built on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform and will share several features with Kushaq. It will be powered by a familiar 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, offering both manual and automatic transmission options to potential buyers.

Car #3

Hyundai VENUE's second generation set for 2025 debut

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue is slated to debut next year. This model will be the first product rolled out from the Talegaon plant, which was acquired from General Motors. Codenamed Q2Xi internally, the upcoming Hyundai Venue will feature numerous revisions inside and out, enhancing its appeal in this competitive segment of compact SUVs.

Car #4

Maruti Suzuki's new micro SUV launching by 2026-27

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new micro SUV by 2026-27 that will be positioned below the Brezza in its portfolio. This five-seater vehicle will be equipped with a strong-hybrid petrol engine capable of delivering over 35km/liter claimed mileage. The upcoming model is expected to take on Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter in the compact SUV market.

Car #5

Tata Motors to debut CNG version of Nexon

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a CNG iteration of the Nexon in the coming months. The CNG-specific Nexon, which was shown as the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo a few months ago, will incorporate twin-cylinder technology. This new model will also offer usable boot space, adding to its practicality for potential buyers.

Car #6

Kia prepares to launch Clavis next year

Kia is gearing up to launch the Clavis next year. Codenamed AY, this model will likely be up for grabs in ICE, hybrid, and EV versions. Positioned above the Sonet in Kia's lineup, the Clavis will feature an authentic SUV design with upright proportions and tall pillars. The design draws inspiration from the popular Kia Soul, adding a unique touch to its appearance.