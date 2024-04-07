Next Article

Punch saw a YoY sales growth of 61%

Tata Motors reports 14% YoY growth in March 2024 sales

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:11 am Apr 07, 202410:11 am

What's the story Tata Motors, a key player in the Indian automotive industry, has reported its sales figures for March 2024. The company retailed a total of 50,105 units during this period. This represents a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14% from the 44,047 units sold in March 2023. However, there was a slight month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 2% compared to February 2024's sales of 51,270 units.

Star performer

Punch emerges as top performer for Tata Motors

The Punch model emerged as the top performer for Tata Motors in March 2024, with sales reaching an impressive 17,547 units. This signifies a remarkable YoY growth of 61%. On the other hand, the Nexon compact SUV experienced a slight dip in sales with 14,058 units sold. This marked a YoY decrease of 5% and a MoM decline of 2%.

Mixed results

Tiago and Altroz show mixed performance

The Tiago and Altroz followed closely behind the Punch, with sales figures of 6,381 and 5,985 units respectively. The Tiago experienced a YoY decrease of 13%. In contrast, the Altroz model saw significant YoY growth of around 55%. Despite these mixed results, both cars contributed significantly to Tata Motors' overall sales in March 2024.

Varied performance

Harrier, Safari, and Tigor witness varied sales

Tata's flagship SUVs, the Safari and Harrier, also made their mark in March's sales. The Safari sold 2,063 units marking a YoY growth of 9%. However, the Harrier experienced a YoY decline of 20% with sales figures standing at 2,054 units. The Tigor sedan reported sales of 2,017 units but witnessed a sharp YoY decline of 25%.