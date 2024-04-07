Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:56 am Apr 07, 2024

What's the story The midsize SUV market in India is set to undergo a significant transformation within the next three to five months. Industry giants Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Citroen are preparing to launch new models, promising fresh competition and a wider range of choices for consumers. The Citroen Basalt, unveiled as a concept on March 27, is leading the pack with its scheduled launch in the latter half of this year.

Citroen Basalt is on the way

Citroen Basalt shares its CMP platform with the C3 and C3 Aircross. The model is expected to be competitively priced due to high local content. It will feature a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.4hp of power and 190Nm of torque. Consumers will have the option of choosing between manual and automatic transmissions, with an electrified variant anticipated next year.

What about the facelifted Hyundai ALCAZAR?

The Hyundai Alcazar (facelift) is set to launch in mid-2024, following significant changes both inside and out. The model's design will draw cues from the recently updated Creta. The facelifted Alcazar will feature a tweaked outer design and interior enhancements, including new facilities such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It will retain the 1.5-liter diesel and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engines with MT and AT options.

Tata Motors gears up for mid-2024 Curvv launch

Tata Motors is preparing for the mid-2024 launch of its Curvv model. The EV version of the Curvv will feature a large battery pack, allowing a claimed driving range of more than 500km. The Tata Curvv EV will be followed by an internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling in the second half of the year. The production-specific Curvv ICE will be fueled by a 1.2-liter DI petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel mill found in the Nexon.