It will feature a standard 4WD system

Toyota working on Hilux electric pick-up truck: Everything we know

Apr 07, 2024

What's the story Toyota has officially announced plans to launch an electric version of its popular Hilux pick-up truck by the end of 2025. The initial focus will be on the Thai market, following Isuzu's recent unveiling of its D-Max EV at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024. The concept for Hilux EV was first presented to the public in Bangkok in December 2022.

Production timeline

Hilux EV could hit the roads by late 2025

Noriaki Yamashita, President of Toyota Motor Thailand, has suggested that the Hilux EV could potentially be ready for launch by late next year. However, it remains undecided whether production will occur domestically or overseas. This announcement comes as Toyota continues to maintain its position as a market leader in the country.

Testing phase

Toyota to test Hilux EV next month

Toyota plans to distribute around a dozen Hilux EVs to Pattaya, a popular beach resort town in Thailand, for public transportation testing next month. This move is part of the company's strategy to assess the performance and acceptance of its electric pick-up truck before its official launch. The exact details of this testing phase have not been disclosed yet.

Specifications

Technical details of Hilux EV yet to be released

Toyota has not yet disclosed specific technical details about the upcoming Hilux EV, such as battery capacity, range, power, and torque. However, it is expected that the vehicle will feature a standard 4WD system and a dual-battery setup - one battery per axle. For comparison, Isuzu's D-Max EV comes with a 66.9kWh battery, and delivers combined power and torque outputs of 177hp and 325Nm respectively.