Next Article

The new update will be rolled out to all existing Ather scooters

Ather Energy announces AtherStack 6.0 software update: Check new features

By Akash Pandey 06:37 pm Apr 06, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Ather Energy has announced the launch of its latest software update, AtherStack 6.0, at the 2024 Community Day event. The new update is loaded with features and enhancements aimed at improving the user experience. The AtherStack 6.0 update will be delivered to existing Ather scooter owners via an over-the-air (OTA) method. Key add-ons include a redesigned mobile application, direct WhatsApp integration on the dashboard, live location-sharing capabilities, automatic call response, 'Ping my scooter' functionality, and Amazon Alexa integration.

Feature details

How new features enhance the user experience

The WhatsApp integration enables riders to view recent messages when stationary. The update also includes a 'Ping my scooter' feature, which helps locate the scooter using audio and visual cues—useful in crowded parking areas. The integrated Alexa assistant adds over 50 voice commands in English and Hindi, permitting users to access crucial information through voice commands. Additionally, live location sharing capabilities are added to let riders share their current location with designated contacts while on the move.

App improvements

Redesigned mobile app and widgetX

The AtherStack 6.0 update introduces a redesigned mobile application with a revamped interface and a new widget feature. WidgetX provides contextual information right on the home screen of the app. The updated app also offers comprehensive insights into ride history, calculates savings from transitioning to electric vehicles, and tracks significant milestones along users' journeys. Ather is also promising GPS latching improvements, along with dashboard and mobile app stability via this update.

Product launch

Ather Energy unveils new electric scooter model

Alongside the software update, Ather Energy has introduced its latest electric scooter model—the Ather Rizta during the Community Day event. Priced from ₹1.10 lakh onward, the Rizta electric scooter is expected to feature the latest AtherStack 6.0 first. The new model boasts a PMS electric motor that delivers brisk acceleration from 0-40km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Ather Rizta is based on a new platform and has a universally appealing design.