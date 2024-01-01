Ola Electric records highest monthly registrations in December 2023

By Dwaipayan Roy

The firm has hit a production milestone of 4 lakh scooters in just two years

Ola Electric achieved a record-breaking 30,219 registrations in December 2023, boasting a 74% year-on-year growth and a 40% market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. The Bengaluru-based company's success is credited to its impressive product lineup and the "December to Remember" campaign. According to Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, the campaign brought "thousands more under the EV fold."

Over 2.65 lakh units registered in 2023

In 2023, Ola became the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to surpass 2.65 lakh registrations in a single year. The company also hit a production milestone of four lakh scooters in just two years. Ola's quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth for the third quarter of this financial year reached 48%, with 83,963 registrations and a remarkable 68% YoY growth compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Ola's expanded product range and attractive offers drive sales

Ola's strong sales momentum is attributed to its expanded product range and enticing offers during the festive season. The second-generation Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,47,999, while S1 Air costs Rs. 1,19,999. The Ola S1X lineup features three variants: S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh), with introductory prices ranging from Rs. 89,999-99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the S1 X's 2kWh and 3kWh versions are open for a token amount of just Rs. 999.