Ather Rizta electric scooter goes official at ₹1.10 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:16 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Ather Energy, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, has introduced its latest scooter, the Rizta, to the Indian market. The new vehicle is designed with a family-friendly approach, setting it apart from Ather's sportier 450 series. It promises a true range of 125km. Available in two versions: S and Z, the Rizta is priced starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

A look at the vehicle's design

The design of the Rizta is more understated compared to Ather's sportier models. It boasts a horizontally laid out headlight cluster with integrated DRLs as well as turn indicators. The scooter's side and tail panels merge into one unit, enhanced by a bar-style taillight that harmonizes with the bodywork. This design approach differentiates Rizta from its edgier counterparts in the market.

A generous boot space

The Rizta is Ather's largest scooter to date, featuring a 900mm long seat - the longest among any scooters in India. This spacious seat conceals a generous boot space that can accommodate various items such as office bags and groceries. The ample storage capacity of the Rizta further emphasizes its family-friendly design, making it a practical choice for daily commuting needs.

Rizta has two battery options

The Rizta provides two battery options: a 2.9kWh battery for the S variant that delivers a range of 105km, and an option between the same 2.9kW battery or a larger 3.7kWh unit for the Z variant, offering a range of 125km. Both batteries come with a standard five-year/60,000km warranty, ensuring long-term reliability for users. The choice of batteries caters to different user needs and preferences in terms of scooter range.

It features an advanced display and wireless charging

The Ather Rizta is equipped with advanced features such as a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch color TFT display for the Z variant. Meanwhile, the S version comes with the 'deepview' LCD display seen on the Ather 450S. One unique feature of this scooter is an under-seat wireless charger, used to power the Ather Halo smart helmet. These tech-savvy features enhance user convenience and offer a modern riding experience.

Rizta's chassis and skid control technology ensure safe ride

The chassis of the Rizta borrows from the 450 series but features an extended, wider subframe that sits lower than its predecessors. The frame is supported by telescopic forks and a mono-shock unit, and rides on 12-inch wheels fitted with MRF tires. The scooter also integrates Ather Skid Control technology, a traction control system. An ESS system and an Ather Fall Safe feature are also available.

Pricing and rivals

Ather Rizta starts at ₹1.10 lakh for the S. For the Z trim, the 2.9kW variant costs ₹1.25 lakh, while the 3.7kW version sports a price figure of ₹1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The vehicle rivals Ola S1 and TVS iQube range.