Ather Energy announces festive offers on electric scooters: Check deals

Ather Energy announces festive offers on electric scooters: Check deals

By Akash Pandey 05:27 pm Oct 23, 2023

Festive offers are valid till November 15 (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a variety of festive offers on its electric scooters, such as exchange, corporate, and festive benefits. These promotions are designed to entice customers during the festive season and will be available until November 15. The most substantial savings for buyers come from the exchange offer, providing up to Rs. 40,000 off on the Pro versions of Ather 450X (2.9kWh and 3.7kWh) and 450S (2.9kWh) electric scooters.

Exchange offer details and additional benefits

The exchange offer's value, which can reach up to Rs. 40,000, is determined by the customer's petrol-powered two-wheeler's age, condition, and original purchase price. Besides the exchange offer, the Ather 450S Pro version receives a festive benefit of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 1,500. The 450X models also get the same corporate offer but without the festive benefit. Additionally, Ather is providing a 5.99% interest rate on a 24-month EMI plan for its electric scooters.

Revised prices for Ather electric scooters

By combining the maximum discount of Rs. 40,000 from the exchange offer and other schemes, the prices of Ather 450 electric scooters have been significantly reduced. The initial price of Rs. 1,32,550 for the Ather 450S has been brought down to Rs. 86,050. The Ather 450X 2.9kWh and 450X 3.7kWh models now cost Rs. 1,01,050 and Rs. 1,10,249 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. These updated prices are anticipated to increase sales during the festive season.