It will be locally manufactured

Kia Carens EV to debut in India next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:49 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story South Korean automaker Kia Motors, has announced plans to introduce its first locally manufactured electric vehicle (EV), the Kia Carens EV, to the Indian market in 2025. The vehicle is also set for export to various developing markets that use both left-hand drive (LHD) and right-hand drive (RHD) systems. Additionally, the company has hinted at a second EV model, likely a compact SUV, but further details remain undisclosed.

Specifications

Expected features of the vehicle

The Kia Carens EV is tipped to offer a driving range of approximately 500-600km. Unlike its internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent, the electric model will likely be available in fewer variants, focusing on high-spec models. These premium models are anticipated to feature dual-digital displays, ventilated power front seats, level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and an LED light package.

Unique feature

Kia Carens EV: A first in three-row EVs

The standout feature of the Kia Carens EV will be its availability as the first three-row electric vehicle, offering both six and seven-seat configurations. This unique feature will set it apart from other electric vehicles in the market. The ICE version of the Carens is priced up to around ₹20 lakh, while the EV model is predicted to cost between ₹22 lakh to ₹26 lakh, depending on its range.

Strategy

Kia's future plans for the Indian market

During Investor Day 2024, Kia's CEO Ho Sung Song revealed plans for launching two new cars, including the Carens EV, in emerging markets like India. He stated that "the EV line-up strategy involves following up our flagship EV models with the introduction of mass EV models for enhanced consumer accessibility." Alongside these mass-market EVs, Kia also intends to introduce its flagship SUV, the EV9, to India in 2024.