Ather Energy launches Halo helmet series with mic, built-in speakers

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:41 pm Apr 06, 202403:41 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, the renowned e-scooter manufacturer, introduced its first-ever helmet series, named Halo and Halo Bit, at this year's Community Day event. The helmets are equipped with integrated speakers and a microphone for seamless connectivity. The Halo is a full-face helmet, while the Halo Bit offers a half-face design. Both helmets are designed for wireless charging, adding to their convenience factor.

Tech specs

They feature Harman Kardon speakers and in-built mic

The Ather Halo helmet is equipped with a Harman Kardon speaker system and an in-built microphone, enabling riders to connect their helmet to their smartphone or Ather e-scooter. This feature allows users "to control music playback and receive phone calls" while on the move. The Halo Bit, a compact open-face version of the Halo helmet, boasts the same features, offering flexibility in design without compromising on functionality.

Safety certification

Halo helmets meet ISI and DOT standards

Both Halo and Halo Bit have received certification from ISI and DOT standards, ensuring their safety. They feature a ratchet strap (also called micrometric buckle) closure for a secure fit. Ather claims that the battery life of the Halo helmet is roughly 10 days on a single charge. Additionally, if both the rider and passenger wear Halo helmets, they can enjoy the same music simultaneously, enhancing their riding experience.

Pricing details

Ather offers early bird discounts on Halo helmets

The Halo Bit helmet is priced at ₹4,999, while the full-face Halo is available for ₹14,999. However, an early bird offer reduces the price to ₹12,999 for the first 1,000 orders. Attendees of the Ather Community Day event have an exclusive opportunity to purchase the Halo at a discounted price of ₹6,500, making this innovative technology more accessible to a wider audience.