Was Britney Spears's sister asked to abort her first child?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 02:28 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears's book 'Things I Should Have Said' releases next year

Pop sensation Britney Spears's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her teenage pregnancy in her upcoming memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. Lynn, in her book, claims that her parents had forced her to get an abortion at the age of 16. She revealed her parents cited it "was a terrible idea" to keep the child at the time.

Details

Her parents asked her to take abortion pills, claims Lynn

When Lynn approached her father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne, to disclose her pregnancy in 2007, she was told, "It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing." "There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem ... I know a doctor," her parents advised, according to her book.

Information

'Everyone around me wanted the issue to disappear'

Lynn said that "everyone" around her just wanted to make the "issue disappear." They were sure that terminating the pregnancy "would be the best course of action" for her during that period. Reportedly, Lynn has opened up about several other things related to her first pregnancy in her biography. Some of the snippets have also been published by leading media sites, including TMZ.

Wasn't allowed to contact Britney at the time, says Lynn

According to those snippets, Lynn was also not allowed to reach out to her elder sister, Britney, and discuss what she was facing. "I needed [Britney] more than ever...She wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time... To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers," the young songwriter narrated in her book.

Personal

Lynn, her husband Jamie Watson share a three-year-old kid

But the Zoey 101 star decided to keep the child and today she is all of 13. Named Maddie Briann Aldridge, her father is Casey Aldridge. He and Lynn broke their engagement in 2009. The 30-year-old, who is playing Noreen Fitzgibbons in Sweet Magnolias, also has a daughter with husband Jamie Watson. Her book Things I Should Have Said releases in January next year.