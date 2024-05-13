Next Article

Uncertainty surrounds 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' hosting duties

Salman Khan might skip 'BB OTT'; Sanjay Dutt, KJo approached

By Tanvi Gupta 04:13 pm May 13, 202404:13 pm

What's the story The popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for the third season of its OTT spinoff amid uncertainty about the host. Reports indicate that Salman Khan—who has been a staple of the show for over a decade and hosted the last digital edition—may not return due to scheduling conflicts. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan is facing date issues, however, makers are keen on having him onboard."

Potential hosts

Who are other celebrities considered for 'BB OTT 3' hosting?

In light of Khan's potential unavailability, the show's producers have begun considering other Bollywood stars as possible hosts. "In case Khan's schedule didn't work out, makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show," shared the source. To note, the first edition of the spinoff was hosted by Johar. Dutt also brings hosting experience, having co-hosted BB Season 5 alongside Khan. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Contestant lineup

Potential contestants for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' revealed

As the new season approaches, rumors are swirling about the potential contestants. Actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, and Ankita Lokhande's businessman husband Vicky Jain—who participated in BB 17—are reportedly being considered for the show. Social media influencers Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur and Thugesh aka Mahesh Keshwala are also said to be part of the lineup. Chandrika Dixit, the famous "Delhi Vada Pav girl," may also join the cast for this season.

Show launch

'BB OTT 3' expected to premiere in June

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is anticipated to make its debut on the JioCinema app in the first half of June. The previous seasons have seen notable winners, with Divya Agarwal taking home the title in the first season and Nishant Bhatt finishing as runner-up. The second season was won by controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan secured second place. Now, all eyes are on the updates!