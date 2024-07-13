'Bigg Boss' romance: Sana Makbul caught holding hands with Naezy!
Amid the ongoing drama in Season 3 of Bigg Boss spin-off Bigg Boss OTT, the spotlight has shifted from Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's altercation to another pair of contestants. Actor Sana Makbul and rapper Naezy have been drawing attention as they appear to be growing closer on the show. Their budding friendship has sparked speculation among viewers after they were seen "holding hands" during a conversation.
Deepening friendship between Makbul and Naezy amid house duties
Makbul, who recently became the first captain in BB OTT 3, faced tension after assigning cleaning duties. Her friend Pandey wasn't thrilled with being tasked with the bathroom, causing Makbul some stress. She confided in Naezy about her concerns, and during their conversation, they were seen holding hands. Naezy offered his support and praised her for her decision to assign the cleaning task, saying that she did a great job by undertaking the cleaning of the girl's washroom.
Makbul stands up for Naezy's cooking skills amid criticism
In another noteworthy incident, Makbul came to Naezy's defense after Pandey criticized his cooking skills in the house. Naezy, responsible for preparing meals, faced complaints from Pandey about his rice-cooking abilities. Makbul staunchly defended Naezy, even covering for him, which sparked a minor argument between her and Pandey. This incident added fuel to the ongoing speculations about the closeness between Makbul and Naezy.
An emotional moment between the duo further highlighted growing connection
It's worth noting that Naezy has expressed his fondness for Makbul on multiple occasions, and it seems she is also affected by him. When she nominated him in the initial week of the show, she was seen crying inconsolably out of guilt. Their bond continues to grow stronger with each passing day, leaving fans eager to see if it will develop into something more serious.