In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Sana Makbul and Naezy's growing closeness has caught viewers' attention.

Makbul, the first captain of the season, was seen holding hands with Naezy during a tense moment, and later defended his cooking skills against criticism.

Their emotional bond is becoming stronger, leaving fans curious about the potential romance.

Sana Makbul and Naezy spark romance rumors

'Bigg Boss' romance: Sana Makbul caught holding hands with Naezy!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:29 am Jul 13, 202411:29 am

What's the story Amid the ongoing drama in Season 3 of Bigg Boss spin-off Bigg Boss OTT, the spotlight has shifted from Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's altercation to another pair of contestants. Actor Sana Makbul and rapper Naezy have been drawing attention as they appear to be growing closer on the show. Their budding friendship has sparked speculation among viewers after they were seen "holding hands" during a conversation.

Strengthening ties

Deepening friendship between Makbul and Naezy amid house duties

Makbul, who recently became the first captain in BB OTT 3, faced tension after assigning cleaning duties. Her friend Pandey wasn't thrilled with being tasked with the bathroom, causing Makbul some stress. She confided in Naezy about her concerns, and during their conversation, they were seen holding hands. Naezy offered his support and praised her for her decision to assign the cleaning task, saying that she did a great job by undertaking the cleaning of the girl's washroom.

This moment has certainly went viral!

Kitchen drama

Makbul stands up for Naezy's cooking skills amid criticism

In another noteworthy incident, Makbul came to Naezy's defense after Pandey criticized his cooking skills in the house. Naezy, responsible for preparing meals, faced complaints from Pandey about his rice-cooking abilities. Makbul staunchly defended Naezy, even covering for him, which sparked a minor argument between her and Pandey. This incident added fuel to the ongoing speculations about the closeness between Makbul and Naezy.

Emotional ties

An emotional moment between the duo further highlighted growing connection

It's worth noting that Naezy has expressed his fondness for Makbul on multiple occasions, and it seems she is also affected by him. When she nominated him in the initial week of the show, she was seen crying inconsolably out of guilt. Their bond continues to grow stronger with each passing day, leaving fans eager to see if it will develop into something more serious. To know, catch the show on JioCinema.