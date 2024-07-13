In short Simplifying... In short Apple TV+ has renewed Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Presumed Innocent' for a suspense-filled second season, with plot details under wraps.

The fate of Gyllenhaal's character, Rusty Sabich, remains a mystery.

The second season's cast will depend on the outcome of the first season's finale, with all characters expected to return unless Rusty's lawyer, Raymond, doesn't survive his fall in episode 6.

Apple TV+ renews Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Presumed Innocent' for second season

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Jul 13, 202411:23 am

What's the story Apple TV+ has officially confirmed the renewal of its most-watched drama, Presumed Innocent, for a second season. The critically acclimed series, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, is based on Scott Turrow's namesake best-selling novel. The creative team behind the show, including Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelly, and J.J. Abrams will return to co-produce the second season with Turrow serving as a co-executive producer.

Plot secrecy

'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 plot details remain under wraps

Details about the plot for the upcoming season of Presumed Innocent remain undisclosed. However, Apple TV+ has hinted that it will revolve around a "suspenseful, brand-new case." The fate of Gyllenhaal's character, Rusty Sabich, and whether he will be convicted or someone else will take the blame is yet to be revealed. The seventh episode of the ongoing first season is set to premiere on July 17, with the finale scheduled for July 24.

Cast uncertainty

'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 cast depends on Season 1 finale

The cast for the second season of Presumed Innocent largely hinges on the outcome of the first season's finale. All characters are expected to return, unless Raymond, Rusty's lawyer who collapsed during a trial in episode 6, does not survive his fall. The health status of other characters including Rusty's wife, children, and colleagues remains stable despite their immense stress. The show also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Nana Mensah.