Apple TV+ renews Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Presumed Innocent' for second season
Apple TV+ has officially confirmed the renewal of its most-watched drama, Presumed Innocent, for a second season. The critically acclimed series, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, is based on Scott Turrow's namesake best-selling novel. The creative team behind the show, including Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelly, and J.J. Abrams will return to co-produce the second season with Turrow serving as a co-executive producer.
'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 plot details remain under wraps
Details about the plot for the upcoming season of Presumed Innocent remain undisclosed. However, Apple TV+ has hinted that it will revolve around a "suspenseful, brand-new case." The fate of Gyllenhaal's character, Rusty Sabich, and whether he will be convicted or someone else will take the blame is yet to be revealed. The seventh episode of the ongoing first season is set to premiere on July 17, with the finale scheduled for July 24.
'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 cast depends on Season 1 finale
The cast for the second season of Presumed Innocent largely hinges on the outcome of the first season's finale. All characters are expected to return, unless Raymond, Rusty's lawyer who collapsed during a trial in episode 6, does not survive his fall. The health status of other characters including Rusty's wife, children, and colleagues remains stable despite their immense stress. The show also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Nana Mensah.