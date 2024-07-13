In short Simplifying... In short The sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has become a ₹1,000cr sensation, reviving the career of actor Prabhas and bringing hope to the struggling Hindi cinema.

Despite a series of flops post-Baahubali 2, Prabhas bounced back with Kalki, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

'Kalki 2898 AD' becomes a ₹1,000cr phenomenon on Day 16

By Tanvi Gupta 11:10 am Jul 13, 202411:10 am

What's the story The science-fiction mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has achieved a global box office milestone of ₹1,000 crore by its 16th day of release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the film's impressive achievement. Despite competition from films like Indian 2 and Sarfira, the movie, with a reported budget of around ₹600 crore, continues to perform well. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, it was released theatrically on June 27.

'Kalki' sequel in development; no release date yet

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹5.4cr on Day 16, bringing its total Indian box office collection to ₹548.75 crore. Meanwhile, in addition to Prabhas, Kalki also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. A sequel to the film is already in development with around 20 days of filming already completed. However, no release date for the sequel has been announced yet.

Prabhas's career revived with this sci-fi film

The success of Kalki marks a significant career revival for Prabhas, who had previously experienced a series of big-budget flops post the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. His only hit during this period was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, released in December 2023. The film's success also comes as a relief for exhibitors who have been struggling with the impact of COVID-19, competition from OTT platforms, and slow ticket sales.

'Kalki' brings hope to otherwise struggling Hindi cinema

The success of Kalki 2898 AD comes as a bright spot in an otherwise dull season for Hindi cinema, which has seen a 20-30% decline in business. Major box office failures include the recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidan and Yodha. Trade analyst Komal Nahta noted that the Hindi dubbed version of Kalki is expected to do numbers north of ₹300cr, ushering in a new lease of life for the industry.