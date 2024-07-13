In short Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar's latest film, 'Sarfira', opened with a disappointing ₹2.4 crore, marking his lowest debut in 15 years.

Despite past successes, Kumar's recent films have struggled at the box office, with 'Sarfira' earning less than his previous releases like 'Mission Raniganj', 'Selfiee', and 'Bell Bottom'.

The actor, reflecting on his recent box office struggles, hinted at the unforgiving nature of the film industry, where a string of flops can lead to fewer work offers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Sarfira' disappoints at box office

'Sarfira' opens at ₹2.40cr; Akshay Kumar's lowest in 15 years

By Isha Sharma 11:04 am Jul 13, 202411:04 am

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, debuted with a disappointing ₹2.40 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure is significantly lower than Kumar's previous big-ticket film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned ₹16.07 crore on its debut. The lackluster performance reportedly marks Kumar's lowest box office debut since his 2009 film 8X10 Tasveer, which opened at ₹1.8 crore.

Audience response

'Sarfira' struggles with low occupancy on opening day

Sarfira saw an overall occupancy of just over 13% on its first day. In Mumbai, where there were 472 shows, the film witnessed an occupancy of 14%. However, in Delhi and NCR with 570 shows, the occupancy was slightly lower at around 11.75%. The film stars Kumar alongside Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal. It clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (released on Friday) and Kalki 2898 AD, which has been on rampage mode since June 27.

Past performances

'Sarfira' falls short of Kumar's previous box office hits

Sarfira's ₹2.4 crore debut falls short of even Mission Raniganj's ₹2.8 crore opening, Selfiee's ₹2.5 crore debut, and the ₹2.7 crore that mid-pandemic release Bell Bottom opened with. Despite his recent struggles at the box office, barring Sooryavanshi and OMG 2, Kumar has had no other hits in recent years. Notably, in OMG 2, he had an extended special appearance and not a lead role. Sarfira is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed Soorarai Pottru.

Actor's perspective

Kumar reflects on recent box office struggles

Despite delivering four ₹200 crore hits in a single year five years ago, Kumar has seen seven of his recent films underperform. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he reflected on this period saying, "I've seen people who work selectively, and their films flop as well. In our industry, what happens is that people stop offering you work if you deliver flops." His next release is Khel Khel Mein, scheduled for release on Independence Day.