In brief Simplifying... In brief "Chandu Champion", a film by Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is holding its own at the box office, despite stiff competition.

The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Raaz among others, saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.86% on June 29, 2024, with cities like Pune and Bengaluru reporting even higher rates.

The figures may vary from the producer's data. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Chandu Champion's box office success continues

Box office: 'Chandu Champion' holds its own amid competition

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:23 pm Jun 30, 202412:23 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Chandu Champion has demonstrated a consistent performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹57.13cr India net in its first 16 days. On its 16th day alone, the film garnered around ₹0.88cr India net. The earnings have remained steady with the first week's collection standing at ₹35.25cr and the second week's collection at ₹20.25cr.

Occupancy differences

Regional variations in 'Chandu Champion' occupancy rates

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Chandu Champion recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.86%. The occupancy rates varied across different regions. Mumbai saw a 32% occupancy rate while the National Capital Region (NCR) had a slightly lower rate of 27.75%. In contrast, Pune and Bengaluru reported higher occupancy rates of 48.5% and 51.5%, respectively.

Film details

'Chandu Champion': A Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production

Chandu Champion is a film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Kabir Khan Films. The movie features Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The box office data are compiled from various sources and may vary significantly from the producer's figures.