Box office: 'Chandu Champion' holds its own amid competition
The Bollywood film Chandu Champion has demonstrated a consistent performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹57.13cr India net in its first 16 days. On its 16th day alone, the film garnered around ₹0.88cr India net. The earnings have remained steady with the first week's collection standing at ₹35.25cr and the second week's collection at ₹20.25cr.
Regional variations in 'Chandu Champion' occupancy rates
On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Chandu Champion recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.86%. The occupancy rates varied across different regions. Mumbai saw a 32% occupancy rate while the National Capital Region (NCR) had a slightly lower rate of 27.75%. In contrast, Pune and Bengaluru reported higher occupancy rates of 48.5% and 51.5%, respectively.
'Chandu Champion': A Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production
Chandu Champion is a film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Kabir Khan Films. The movie features Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The box office data are compiled from various sources and may vary significantly from the producer's figures.