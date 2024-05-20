Next Article

Man arrested for reckless motorcycle ride

Bengaluru man arrested for driving bike with woman on lap

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:21 pm May 20, 202401:21 pm

What's the story A man in Bengaluru was arrested after a video showing him riding a motorcycle with a woman seated on his lap went viral. The incident, which took place on May 17 on the Bangalore International Airport road, was brought to the attention of the authorities when social media users tagged the city police in the video, demanding strict action. It is important to note that neither individual was wearing a helmet during this reckless act.

Public warning

Bengaluru Traffic Police shares video with warning

The Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the video on their social media platform, X, along with a cautionary message. The post stated, "Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly." The video concluded with another safety reminder, "Think safety, ride safely. Protect lives on the road. Bengaluru is a city to cherish, not a place to mess around."

Public response

Arrest follows public outcry and social media reactions

Upon seeing the video, Hebbal traffic police tracked down the vehicle number and arrested the man involved. The video has since garnered over 22,000 views and numerous reactions from social media users. Many praised the police's action, while others called for action against the woman involved in the incident. One user wrote, "Why not that girl, why can't she be arrested.? Arrest her too," while another commented,"Both need to be punished. Indiscipline and irresponsible people."