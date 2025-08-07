'Films about emotions...': Anupam Kher on 'Tanvi...' losing to 'Saiyaara'
What's the story
Anupam Kher's directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great, released on the same day as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. While Saiyaara emerged as a major commercial hit with over ₹300cr earnings, Kher's film only managed to rake in ₹2.52cr, per Sacnilk. However, in an interview with News18, the veteran actor said he is unfazed by his film's box office performance because "films are about emotions and not earnings."
Box office defense
This is what Kher said
When asked if Saiyaara's popularity affected Tanvi: The Great's box office performance, Kher said, "I don't believe that's true." He added, "A few years down the line, when someone will ask you what are your five favorite films, you won't name the ones based on which of these movies made a business worth crores." "You'll name the ones which touched your hearts."
Emotional emphasis
Money isn't everything, says Kher
Kher further stressed that money isn't everything. He shared an incident where a woman hugged him outside the theater and cried, saying Tanvi was the best movie she had ever watched. "You don't value everything based only on money." "If money were everything, then people would always eat at five-star hotels—why would anyone go to a roadside dhaba?"
Film details
About 'Tanvi: The Great'
Tanvi: The Great tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old girl on the autism spectrum, played by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt. Inspired by her late Army officer father's dream of hoisting the Indian flag at Siachen Glacier, she decides to join the Army herself despite societal and institutional obstacles. The movie also stars Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami, and Nassar.