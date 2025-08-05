Why did Mohit Suri make 'Saiyaara' instead of 'Aashiqui 3'?

Director Mohit Suri , whose latest film Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster, was once in talks to make the movie a sequel to his 2013 hit Aashiqui 2. However, he chose not to go ahead with a standalone film because the makers of Aashiqui 3 were in a "hurry to begin" the project.

Creative freedom Here's what Suri said Speaking to PTI, Suri added he was "more than glad when Anurag Basu took over." "The Aashiqui 3 thing... it was too nascent. They (the Aashiqui 3 producers) had asked me if I would be interested in making it." "This was the idea I had. But I don't commit to something till I have a script ready."

Film-making process This is how he approached 'Saiyaara' Suri further explained his approach to Saiyaara, saying, "Once there was no sequel pressure or of a star cast which had an opening number to live up to, I stopped caring about the commerce. And I just went and made a film." "If I was making a sequel or a franchise, I would be somewhere playing to a commerce like 'Let's make it better than Aashiqui 2. Let's make the music better.' I didn't do that."