Why did Mohit Suri make 'Saiyaara' instead of 'Aashiqui 3'?
What's the story
Director Mohit Suri, whose latest film Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster, was once in talks to make the movie a sequel to his 2013 hit Aashiqui 2. However, he chose not to go ahead with a standalone film because the makers of Aashiqui 3 were in a "hurry to begin" the project.
Creative freedom
Here's what Suri said
Speaking to PTI, Suri added he was "more than glad when Anurag Basu took over." "The Aashiqui 3 thing... it was too nascent. They (the Aashiqui 3 producers) had asked me if I would be interested in making it." "This was the idea I had. But I don't commit to something till I have a script ready."
Film-making process
This is how he approached 'Saiyaara'
Suri further explained his approach to Saiyaara, saying, "Once there was no sequel pressure or of a star cast which had an opening number to live up to, I stopped caring about the commerce. And I just went and made a film." "If I was making a sequel or a franchise, I would be somewhere playing to a commerce like 'Let's make it better than Aashiqui 2. Let's make the music better.' I didn't do that."
Box office success
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara, which stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, has been a commercial success since its release on July 18. The film has reportedly crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The story revolves around Krish, an aspiring musician played by Panday, and Vaani, an aspiring songwriter recovering from heartbreak portrayed by Padda.