The title track of the upcoming film Saiyaara was unveiled on Tuesday. The song introduces two new singers and composers, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami from Kashmir.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks the debut of actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The album took five years to curate and features soulful melodies.

Suri, known for his musical hits like Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, and Aashiqui 2, shared that the album of Saiyaara is very close to his heart.