Ahaan-Aneet's breakup tale stuns fans in 'Saiyaara' title track
What's the story
The title track of the upcoming film Saiyaara was unveiled on Tuesday. The song introduces two new singers and composers, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami from Kashmir.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marks the debut of actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The album took five years to curate and features soulful melodies.
Suri, known for his musical hits like Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, and Aashiqui 2, shared that the album of Saiyaara is very close to his heart.
Twitter Post
A glimpse of the title song
A song for those in love & also for those searching for it... ❤️ #SaiyaaraTitleSong out now – https://t.co/pkhNGTgO3c#Saiyaara only in cinemas on 18th July. pic.twitter.com/QMVnLVudfe— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 3, 2025
Song video
'Saiyaara' title track features Panday and Padda's emotional journey
The title track of Saiyaara features Panday and Padda going through a breakup.
The video shows Panday reminiscing about the beautiful memories shared with Padda while living in the sad present.
One scene also shows Padda getting married while Panday is crying, seemingly in thought of not getting her as his beloved.
Some scenes reminded netizens of Aashiqui 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
New talent
'Saiyaara' title track features Abdullah and Nizami's Bollywood debut
The title track of Saiyaara also marks the Bollywood debut of Abdullah and Nizami. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, whom Suri thanked for introducing him to the duo.
The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil, and Vijay Ganguly has directed the choreography.
Fans are buzzing over Saiyaara because it is the first collaboration between YRF and Suri.
The film will be released on July 18, 2025.