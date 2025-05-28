Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue; temporarily halts 'OG' shoot
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue, leading to a temporary halt in the shooting of his upcoming film, OG.
The actor was shooting for the pan-Indian project in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai, when he started feeling unwell.
As per Hindustan Times, a production source confirmed that he is currently recuperating.
Film details
Hashmi's role in 'OG' and the film's release date
OG marks Hashmi's Telugu debut, where he will be seen playing the co-lead role. The film also stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead.
Despite the recent setback, the production team hopes to resume shooting soon.
The upcoming movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 25 this year.
Recent work
Look at Hashmi's recent career
Hashmi has been in a few big-screen productions in the last couple of years, Tiger 3 and Selfiee being two of the big ones. However, upon release, both movies received lukewarm responses from the audience and critics alike.
His most recent releases were Ae Watan Mere Watan with Sara Ali Khan, and Ground Zero; the latter was released in theaters on April 25 this year.