'Harry Potter' star reveals she hasn't 'got long to live'
What's the story
Miriam Margolyes, the acclaimed actor who portrayed the quirky Professor Sprout in Harry Potter film adaptations, recently opened up about her health struggles.
In a conversation with The Times, she revealed that she is suffering from a number of health issues, including spinal stenosis.
Despite these challenges, Margolyes expressed her desire to continue acting in roles that don't confine her physically to her wheelchair, but she admitted, "I'm just not strong enough."
Health struggles
Actor opened up about reason behind her retirement
Talking about her retirement, she said, "When you know that you haven't got long to live - and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before - I'm loath to leave behind performing."
The 84-year-old actor revealed that she has undergone aortic valve replacement surgery. The procedure involves replacing a diseased heart valve with one from a cow.
Despite this, Margolyes continues to face mobility issues and pain due to other health conditions.
Acting aspirations
Margolyes reveals she's 'registered disabled'
Despite her health struggles, Margolyes remains passionate about acting.
The actor also revealed that she uses various tools for mobility including two sticks and a walker.
"I can't walk very well and I'm registered disabled," she said. She added that she recently got a mobility scooter, which is "a lot of fun."
Career highlights
A look at Margolyes's long career
Margolyes first appeared in the Harry Potter series with her character Professor Sprout in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She reprised this role in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
Apart from her work in the Wizarding World, she has also starred in popular TV shows such as Doctor Who and Call The Midwife.