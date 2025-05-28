What's the story

Miriam Margolyes, the acclaimed actor who portrayed the quirky Professor Sprout in Harry Potter film adaptations, recently opened up about her health struggles.

In a conversation with The Times, she revealed that she is suffering from a number of health issues, including spinal stenosis.

Despite these challenges, Margolyes expressed her desire to continue acting in roles that don't confine her physically to her wheelchair, but she admitted, "I'm just not strong enough."