Why was Usher named during Diddy's abuse trial?
What's the story
Singer Dawn Richard testified on Monday that she witnessed an alleged incident of abuse between hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his then-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in 2010.
The ex-Danity Kane member claimed Usher, Ne-Yo, and other musicians were present when Combs "punched Cassie in the stomach" at a West Hollywood restaurant.
Combs allegedly punched Ventura while they were having a "private conversation," after which she "immediately bent over" and Combs "told her to leave."
"No one intervened."
Relationship
Usher lived with Diddy as a teenager
Notably, the name of the Yeah crooner has repeatedly surfaced ever since Diddy was nabbed by the police in 2024.
Usher is known to have had close ties to Combs while growing up, and even lived with the Bad Boy Records founder when he was 13.
Reportedly, after signing a record deal with LA Reid, Usher was sent to live with Combs.
In interviews, the R&B star recalled Diddy parties as "pretty wild," where he saw "curious things."
Further details
Richard detailed subsequent altercation in her testimony
Richard also said another altercation took place after the stomach punching incident when they got into a car to leave.
She testified, "Combs grabbed her, slapped her, popped her in the mouth and told her to shut the f**k up."
"Everyone was quiet the rest of the ride."
Richard filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of "years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment" last year.
Threats
Combs also hit Ventura with skillet full of eggs
Further, the 41-year-old testified about an incident where Combs allegedly hit Ventura with a skillet full of eggs in 2009.
She told jurors, "He came downstairs, asking where his phone was and he threw her to the ground."
"He attempted to kick her, she fell to the ground and went into the fetal position, literally trying to hide her head."
She also claimed Combs threatened her after witnessing this incident, saying, "You could go missing, that we could die."
Combs's response
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges
Notably, Danity Kane was formed on Combs's show Making the Band in 2004. Earlier, another Danity Kane member, Aubrey O'Day, had refuted speculations about testifying against the 55-year-old producer.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial continues as more witnesses testify about their experiences with the music mogul. Before Richard, Ventura herself testified for nearly a week.
The case's outcome could potentially have dire consequences for Combs's career and personal life.