What's the story

Singer Dawn Richard testified on Monday that she witnessed an alleged incident of abuse between hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his then-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in 2010.

The ex-Danity Kane member claimed Usher, Ne-Yo, and other musicians were present when Combs "punched Cassie in the stomach" at a West Hollywood restaurant.

Combs allegedly punched Ventura while they were having a "private conversation," after which she "immediately bent over" and Combs "told her to leave."

"No one intervened."