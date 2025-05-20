Randeep Hooda to lead war drama 'Operation Khukri'
What's the story
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Jaat, has acquired the film rights of military bestseller Operation Khukri, reported Variety.
The book, Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, was written by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.
So, Hooda's next big project will be a war drama based on one of the Indian Army's most daring missions abroad.
Plot details
'Operation Khukri' to depict rescue mission in Sierra Leone
The upcoming film, titled Operation Khukri, will chronicle the heart-wrenching real-life events of 2000 when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in the West African nation of Sierra Leone.
Hooda will play Major General Raj Pal Punia, then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanized Infantry.
The story will follow Punia through the tense standoff and the phenomenal rescue operation in difficult jungle warfare.
Production rights
Hooda's production house, Rahul Mittra Films acquired adaptation rights
The adaptation rights of the Penguin Random House bestseller have been bought by Rahul Mittra Films and Hooda's own production house, Randeep Hooda Films.
The book provides a firsthand account of the mission from Major General Punia himself, who had masterminded the operation.
With this acquisition, a full picture of the daring rescue mission, which has become an inseparable part of Indian military history, will be out.
Actor's statement
Hooda expressed honor and responsibility in portraying Punia
Expressing his emotional connection with the story, Hooda said, "Operation Khukri is a story that moved me deeply."
He said it isn't just a story of guns and glory, but one of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage against insurmountable odds.
The actor added, "To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honor and a responsibility."
Similar project
'Maidaan' director was previously attached to another Operation Khukri project
Last year, Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma was poised to direct a film on Operation Khukri.
He had even confirmed the same to portals, describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime project."
Athena E&M and Chrome Pictures were backing the venture with Girish Koli (Kesari) penning the script.