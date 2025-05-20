What's the story

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Jaat, has acquired the film rights of military bestseller Operation Khukri, reported Variety.

The book, Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, was written by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

So, Hooda's next big project will be a war drama based on one of the Indian Army's most daring missions abroad.