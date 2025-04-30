Government fact-checks claims Army commander was sacked over Pahalgam attack
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed rumors about the sacking of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar from the Northern Command chief's post.
The false news was being circulated widely on social media, especially by pro-Pakistan handles.
PIB's fact-check unit rejected the claims as "fake."
The bureau explained that Lt. General Kumar is retiring on Wednesday on superannuation, a regular process in the Indian Army's service rules.
PIB Fact Check on X
Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts falsely claim that Northern Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar has been removed from his post after the Pahalgam incident
The claims being made in these posts are fake
✅ Lt. Gen MV Suchindra Kumar is attaining… pic.twitter.com/MogYJABl1Z
PIB announces new Northern Army Commander
PIB also announced that Lt. General Pratik Sharma, presently serving as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), will be the new Northern Army Commander.
The misinformation incorrectly claimed that Lt. General Kumar was removed due to security lapses that resulted in terrorists killing 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The Army, however, has not commented directly.
Indian government bans 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels
Earlier this week, PIB Fact Check also warned against reports of leaked sensitive Indian Army documents pertaining to preparedness following the Pahalgam attack, describing them as "fake."
To curb fake news, the Indian government on Monday banned 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for promoting provocative and communally sensitive content aimed at India.
The banned platforms include Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News.