What's the story

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed rumors about the sacking of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar from the Northern Command chief's post.

The false news was being circulated widely on social media, especially by pro-Pakistan handles.

PIB's fact-check unit rejected the claims as "fake."

The bureau explained that Lt. General Kumar is retiring on Wednesday on superannuation, a regular process in the Indian Army's service rules.