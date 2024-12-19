Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, five terrorists were killed and two soldiers injured.

This comes amidst a surge in terrorist activities in the region, with 44 lives claimed this year alone.

J&K: 5 terrorists killed in encounter, 2 soldiers injured

What's the story Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kadder area of Behibagh, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The operation was launched on the basis of intelligence reports regarding suspected terrorist activity in the region. As security forces reached the spot, they launched a cordon and search operation which turned into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirms encounter details

Confirming the incident on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of specific intelligence input. The post read, "Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire." It added their troops effectively retaliated to this attack. Two soldiers were also injured in the gunfight.

Recent surge in terrorist activities

This incident comes amid a recent spike in terrorist activities in J&K. Earlier this month, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in Dachigram for his role in targeted civilian killings. Security forces also eliminated three terrorists in Anantnag and Khanyar. The deadliest attack took place on October 20 when seven people were killed at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

Farooq Abdullah calls for independent probe into attacks

Amid the rising violence, the Union Home Ministry has deployed a special task force of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Jammu. Meanwhile, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has demanded an independent probe into these attacks. He hinted they could be targeted at destabilizing the newly formed government headed by his son, Omar Abdullah. This year alone, terror attacks have claimed 44 lives, including 18 security personnel, 14 civilians, and 13 militants.