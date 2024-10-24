Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in one death and six soldiers injured in Baramulla. This follows a previous attack on a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

What's the story Terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, killing a civilian porter and injuring six soldiers. The vehicle was a part of a convoy, Army officials said. The fresh terror attack comes just hours after a laborer was shot and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district's Batgund Tral area. The victim, identified as Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Rising violence

Recent surge in terrorist activities in J&K region

The Baramulla attack comes amid a recent spurt in terrorist activities in the region. Just days ago, on October 20, terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district. The victims were identified as Dr. Shahnawaz from Nayidgam Kashmir's Budgam and Gurmeet Singh from Punjab's Gurdaspur, while Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, and Kaleem were from Bihar.

Official response

Union Home Minister condemns recent terror attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attacks on social media platform X, calling the terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, a "despicable act of cowardice." He vowed that those involved in this heinous act will face severe repercussions from security forces. The Ganderbal incident was the worst attack on civilians in recent months, and took place just days after Omar Abdullah took oath as chief minister.