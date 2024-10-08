Summarize Simplifying... In short The power of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly has sparked controversy.

Critics, including the Congress and the NC, argue this could unfairly aid the BJP in forming a government and have threatened legal action.

The move could increase the Assembly's strength to 95 members, raising the majority mark for government formation from 46 to 48. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

If the five members are nominated, the Assembly's strength will expand to 95 members

J&K: LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row

By Chanshimla Varah 08:34 am Oct 08, 202408:34 am

What's the story The power of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five members to the assembly has sparked a major controversy in the Union Territory. The Congress, its ally National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples's Democratic Party (PDP) say this power undermines the people's mandate and could be misused to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They say their fears are heightened by exit polls predicting the Congress-NC alliance in the lead.

Rule change

Delimitation and new rule favoring BJP

If the five members are nominated, the Assembly's strength will expand to 95 members, and the majority mark for government formation will increase from 46 to 48. The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, states that the LG may designate two members to the Legislative Assembly to give representation to women if he believes they are underrepresented. The Act was further revised in 2023. Following the modification, the LG now has the authority to designate three more members to the Assembly.

Election dynamics

BJP's solo run and LG's special power

The BJP, which fought this election alone, has never ruled Jammu and Kashmir on its own. It had formed a government with the PDP after the 2014 election but had pulled out of the alliance in 2018. Opposition parties claim that LG Manoj Sinha's special power to nominate five members could help the BJP form a government in the erstwhile state.

Political backlash

Opposition parties' response to LG's nomination power

The Congress has vehemently opposed this move, calling it an "assault on democracy, the people's mandate, and the fundamental principles of the Constitution." The NC has threatened to move court if this happens. Party patriarch and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, "What they want to do, I do not know. However, if they do it, we will go to the Supreme Court."