High-profile figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah, have condemned the violence, with security measures being ramped up across the region.

19 killed in 2 weeks: J&K terror attacks spread fear

01:14 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Jammu and Kashmir has been rocked by a spate of terror attacks, which have left 19 people dead in just 15 days. The latest attack occurred on Thursday, October 24, when an Army vehicle was targeted in Gulmarg. The assault in the vicinity of Nagin post area of Butapathri claimed the lives of two soldiers and two porters, namely Mushtaq Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad of Boniyar in Baramulla district.

Political leaders condemn recent terror attacks

Condemning the recent violence, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences to the victims' families. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also denounced the attack on the Army convoy. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina pointed fingers at Pakistan, accusing it of destabilizing peace in the region.

Details emerge on other recent attacks

Earlier on the same day, a teenager, Shubham Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was shot at Tral in Pulwama district. Kumar suffered a bullet injury on his hand but is stable after receiving medical treatment. On October 20, seven employees of an infrastructure company were killed at a housing camp near Sonamarg by terrorists reportedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The victims were workers from Punjab, Bihar, J&K, and a doctor from Budgam.

Security measures heightened amid ongoing investigations

The week's first attack occurred on October 18, when a Bihar laborer was shot dead in Shopian, soon after Omar Abdullah took office as CM. The body of a soldier riddled with bullets was found before that. Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Sonamarg attack, calling it "a despicable act of cowardice," and promised a strong response from security forces. In the wake of these attacks, security has been tightened across the region as investigations continue.

Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Following Thursday's terrorist attack that killed four people, security forces conducted a huge search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg sector on Friday. Officials said the military are employing human and technology intelligence to aid the search operation, which was begun to locate and neutralize the terrorists responsible for the incident.